Earth To Mars: 8 Planets And Their Temperatures

Earth to Mars are 8 planets and their temperatures vary widely. Mercury's scorching days reach 800°F, while Pluto's icy surface plunges to -705°F
Average Temperature: About -173°C (-280°F) during the night and up to 427°C (800°F) during the day due to its lack of atmosphere
Average Temperature: Approximately 467°C (872°F), making it the hottest planet in our solar system due to its thick carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere that traps heat
Average Temperature: Approximately 15°C (59°F), although this can vary widely depending on location and season
Average Temperature: About -63°C (-81°F), but temperatures can vary significantly, and it can be much colder at times
Average Temperature: Approximately -145°C (-234°F) in the upper cloud layers, but it gets hotter as you go deeper into the planet due to immense pressure
Average Temperature: Approximately -178°C (-289°F) in the upper cloud layers, similar to Jupiter, with increasing temperature at greater depths
Average Temperature: Approximately -224°C (-371°F) in its atmosphere, making it one of the coldest planets in the solar system
Average Temperature: Approximately -214°C (-353°F) in its atmosphere, also quite cold, especially considering its distance from the Sun
Approximately -375°C (-705°F). Pluto is the coldest of the objects classified as dwarf planets in our solar system
