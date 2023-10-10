Earth To Mars: 8 Planets And Their Temperatures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Earth to Mars are 8 planets and their temperatures vary widely. Mercury's scorching days reach 800°F, while Pluto's icy surface plunges to -705°F

Average Temperature: About -173°C (-280°F) during the night and up to 427°C (800°F) during the day due to its lack of atmosphere

Average Temperature: Approximately 467°C (872°F), making it the hottest planet in our solar system due to its thick carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere that traps heat

Average Temperature: Approximately 15°C (59°F), although this can vary widely depending on location and season

Average Temperature: About -63°C (-81°F), but temperatures can vary significantly, and it can be much colder at times

Average Temperature: Approximately -145°C (-234°F) in the upper cloud layers, but it gets hotter as you go deeper into the planet due to immense pressure

Average Temperature: Approximately -178°C (-289°F) in the upper cloud layers, similar to Jupiter, with increasing temperature at greater depths

Average Temperature: Approximately -224°C (-371°F) in its atmosphere, making it one of the coldest planets in the solar system

Average Temperature: Approximately -214°C (-353°F) in its atmosphere, also quite cold, especially considering its distance from the Sun

Approximately -375°C (-705°F). Pluto is the coldest of the objects classified as dwarf planets in our solar system