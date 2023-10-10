ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Discharged From Hospital But Likely To Miss High-Octane Pakistan Clash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Star Indian batter Shubman Gill, recovering from a recent bout of dengue fever, has been discharged from a Chennai hospital. Unfortunately, the India opener is likely to miss the highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 clash against Pakistan scheduled for Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gill's health deteriorated to the point where he had to be hospitalised on Sunday night due to a significant drop in his platelet count. Reports suggest that Gill received treatment at the renowned 'Kauvery' multi-care speciality hospital, with the Indian team's doctor, Rizwan, closely monitoring his progress.

His dengue infection had been confirmed upon his arrival in Chennai last week, causing him to miss India's World Cup opener against Australia on October 8.

Gill is also expected to sit out the game against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday. Doctors have advised him to rest for at least another week, effectively ruling him out of the clash against Pakistan, and he might also miss the match against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.

An anonymous BCCI source told PTI earlier, "Shubman Gill was on a drip at the Chennai team hotel for the last couple of days. His platelet count dropped to 70,000, and he was admitted to a medical facility as a precautionary measure. He was admitted for all mandatory tests on Sunday night when India played Australia but by Monday evening he was discharged."

Dengue fever can significantly weaken the body, and even elite athletes require time to fully recover. For a typical person, the platelet count should range between 150,000 to 450,000.

Captain Rohit Sharma expressed his concern for Gill's health, saying, "I feel for him. But in terms of me being a human being first, I want him to get well, not the captain thinking, oh, I want Gill to play tomorrow. No, I want him to get well. He's a young guy with a fit body, so he'll recover quickly," Rohit stated before the game against Australia.

There is a possibility that selectors may need to call up a replacement for Gill. The first option is likely to be Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was previously selected as an opener during the Australia series and even scored a half-century in Mohali.

According to the succession plan in place, Gaikwad would be the next in line. However, the left-handed sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been in superb form, will also be considered for the role.