World Mental Health Day: 7 Celebrities Who Faced Mental Health Issues

Discover 7 celebrities who courageously faced mental health challenges, from depression to anxiety, and worked towards breaking the stigma.

Deepika Padukone revealed in 2015 that she suffered from depression. She founded "The Live Love Laugh Foundation" to create awareness about mental health issues.

In 2015, Anushka Sharma shared her experience with anxiety and her use of medication, aiming to raise awareness and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Honey Singh was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which led him to take a long break from music industry. He has shared his experience many times with media.

The filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has discussed his feelings of loneliness and anxiety, revealing that he went to therapy for 5 years to treat the same.

The veteran actor has suffered both from cancer and anxiety. In her autobiography "Healed" and many interviews she has talked about dealing with both illnesses.



Ileana D'Cruz has spoken about her experiences with body dysmorphic disorder and depression, highlighting the importance of seeking help and breaking the stigma.

In a 2010 interview ShahRukh Khan opened up about how he went into a depressive phase after a shoulder injury and later recovered from it.