Baluchori to Dhakai Jamdani: 7 Bengali sarees to buy THIS Durga Puja

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dhakai Jamdani to Baluchori are 7 Bengali sarees to buy THIS Durga Puja. Explore the elegance of Taant Benarasi, simplicity of Garad, sheen of Tussar silk, and craftsmanship of Handloom and Ikkat silk sarees to embrace tradition and style this festive season

Dhakai Jamdani is famous for its sheer texture and delicate patterns. Originating in Dhaka (now in Bangladesh), these sarees are characterized by fine muslin fabric

Handloom sarees represent the essence of traditional Bengali craftsmanship. They are available in various fabrics like cotton, silk, and blends

Known for intricate motifs and vibrant colors, Baluchori sarees are handwoven in Murshidabad. These silk sarees often depict scenes from epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata

Garad sarees are known for their plain texture with a thick border and pallu. These sarees are usually white or off-white and are favored for their simplicity and grace

Taant Benarasi sarees combine the elegance of Banarasi silk with the lightweight comfort of Taant cotton. These sarees are adorned with intricate zari work

Ikkat sarees are known for their tie-and-dye weaving technique. In Bengal, these sarees are crafted with silk threads, creating unique and eye-catching geometric patterns