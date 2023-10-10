Why Is Amazon CANCELLING Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Orders?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During the Great Indian Festive Sale 2023, Amazon gave the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earphones for a tremendous discount price of Rs 2,899. Without a question, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a great offer at Rs 2,899 in price. However, for eager purchasers, the happiness was fleeting.

According to reports, Amazon made the odd choice to cancel orders placed by consumers who paid Rs 2,899 for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earphones. Why? Amazon states that there is a technical problem with the pricing.



During a recent online sale, Amazon featured the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for Rs 10,999, with the option to use SBI credit cards to receive an additional Rs 8,099 discount, bringing the total price of the device to less than Rs 3,000.

It's hardly surprise that many of them jumped at the chance to get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for such a low price, but their joy appeared to be fleeting. If you search for this topic on social media, you will notice that many individuals were able to order the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for Rs 2,899 thanks to the SBI credit card discount.

They have shared posts with visual proof to show that Amazon was really giving a fantastic deal on the premium product.

However, Amazon opted to cancel the orders for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro placed by those who were able to get them at this price. They were even informed of this decision through email.

Several customers who purchased Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the discounted price even expressed their frustration at having their purchases cancelled. One of those clients received a response from Amazon stating why their orders were unsuccessful.

The company assures that all the cancelled orders will be fully refunded within 3 to 5 business days, as the post here explains to the customer on X.





