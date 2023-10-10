Kerala Likely To Receive Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In 7 Districts Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Chances of heavy rainfall in the state for the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD)

has issued yellow alert in 7 districts including Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Tuesday(Oct 10).

The yellow alert has been issued in Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram on Wednesday(Oct 11). The IMD has informed that isolated areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Wayanad districts are likely to experience thundershowers and strong winds with a speed of up to 40 km per hour.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has informed that there is a possibility of high waves of 0.5 to 1.8 metres along the Kerala coast and the south Tamil Nadu coast until 11.30 p.m. on October 11, 2023. Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to be cautious. It has also been informed that trips to the beach should be completely avoided

1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the danger areas as per the instructions of the authorities.

2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbour. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.

3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.