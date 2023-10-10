Vivo V29 Pro Is Now AVAILABLE For Sale In India: 5 Things To Know Before Buying It

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The first sale of Vivo's recently released Vivo 29 Pro smartphone has been announced for India. The V-series phone features a big 4600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, a 50MP OIS night camera, and a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 CPU. The smartphone from Vivo, the V29 Pro, has a 3D curved display without any borders.

Display: A 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D Curved 120Hz display, HDR 10+ certification, peak brightness of 1300 nits, and a pixel density of 452 PPI are all included in the gadget.

Processor: The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset that powers the Vivo V29 Pro runs FunTouch OS 13 on top of Android 13. In terms of the battery, the smartphone has a sizable 4600mAh battery that supports 80W FlashCharge.

Camera : The smartphone boasts a triple back camera system in terms of camera specs. It has a 50MP OIS Night camera with an IMX766 primary sensor and a front-facing 50MP Eye AF camera for video calls and selfies.

The Vivo V29 Pro smartphone also includes an India-exclusive Wedding Portrait Feature, as well as a slew of additional camera settings such as Super Night Video mode, Astro Mode, and Pro Sports mode, among many more.

Price and colours : The pricing of the 8GB+256GB model of the Vivo V29 Pro is Rs 39,999, while the price of the 12GB+256GB variant is Rs 42,999. The smartphone comes in two colour options-Space Black and Himalayan Blue-and two storage sizes. From today on, interested customers may buy the smartphone through Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and all of our partner retail locations.

Offers: Customers may also receive up to 10% cashback and an upgrade incentive worth up to Rs 4,000 when purchasing the smartphone through regular channels, according to Vivo India. For purchases made through online channels, HDFC and SBI Bank cards are eligible for an instant discount of up to Rs 3,500 and an extra upgrade bonus of up to Rs 3,500.