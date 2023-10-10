Euro 2028 To Be Held In UK And Ireland; Italy And Turkey To Co-Host 2023 Edition - Check Proposed Venues

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The United Kingdom and Ireland have been officially designated as the hosts for the 2028 European Championships, as confirmed by UEFA in an announcement made on Tuesday. This joint-hosting arrangement received unanimous approval from European football's governing body, as no competing bids were presented. Meanwhile, the UEFA also confirmed that Euro 2032 will be co-hosted by Italy and Turkey.

"CONFIRMED: Euro 2028

will take place in the UK and Republic of Ireland! Proposed venues include Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool, London (x2) Manchester and Newcastle. Congratulations to our confirmed hosts!" wrote UEFA in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

"Congratulations to Italy and Türkiye, co-hosts of Euro 2032! The joint bidders presented 20 potential host stadiums, of which 10 will be chosen, five per country, by October 2026," wrote UEFA in a following post.

The forthcoming European Championships in 2028 will utilize ten stadiums as venues, with the following breakdown: six in England, one in Scotland, one in Wales, one in the Republic of Ireland, and one in Northern Ireland.

Here's a look at the proposed venues for Euro 2028

1. Wembley (London, England) - Capacity: 90,652

2.National Stadium of Wales (Cardiff, Wales) - Capacity: 73,953

3.

Hampden Park (Glasgow, Scotland) - Capacity: 65,000

4.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England) -

Capacity: 62,322

5.

City of Manchester Stadium (Manchester, England) - Capacity: 61,958

6.

Everton Stadium (Liverpool, England) - Capacity: 52,679

7.

St James' Park (Newcastle, England) - Capacity: 52,305

8.

Villa Park (Birmingham, England) - Capacity: 52,190

9.

Aviva Stadium (Dublin, Ireland) - Capacity: 51,711

10.

Casement Park (Belfast, Northern Ireland) - Proposed capacity: 34,500