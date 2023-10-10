Jackky Bhagnani Wishes Girlfriend Rakul Preet On Birthday, Expresses Love - READ

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor and producer Jackky Bhagani, who is known to have left significant impact on film industry by providing content through his production house pooja entertainement, recently took to instagram to share heartfelt wishes to her girlfriend and actor "Rakul Preet Singh" on her birthday.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are a really cute couple, and their love for each other is clear for everyone to see. Today is Rakul's birthday, and Jackky has shared a sweet collection of their special moments together. He also wrote a lovely message to show how much he cares about her.

“On your special day, I want to express my admiration for the one who always leaves me in awe. With you, every day feels like an incredible journey, and there's never a dull moment. You're more than just my companion; you're my confidant, my partner-in-crime, and the one who fills my life with love and laughter. On your big day, I wish you everything you have ever dreamt of, and more. May all your dreams come true because you only and only deserve the absolute best in life. Happy Birthday to the one who makes every day extraordinary! 🎂🎈🥂

@rakulpreet"





Jackky Bhagnani's heartfelt wishes clearly demonstrate the strength of their relationship and his deep affection for Rakul Preet Singh. Over time, they have consistently shown support for each other in both their personal and professional lives. Their strong love and connection are a testament to the "power couple" label they've earned.

Rakul Preet Singh's responded to the post by commenting "A !!! So much you typed !! That makes me feel whattttte a wow !!! ❤ ❤ ❤ thnkyouuuuu my ❤"

On the work front Jacky Bhagani's much anticipated upcoming venture "Ganpath: A Hero is Born" starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, is about to be released on October 20.2023.

ALSO READ:

Have Prabhas, Anushka Shetty got married? Rumoured couple's 'wedding' photos go VIRAL - WATCH

