When Karan Johar Got Baffled On Who Is More Nuanced In Acting Between Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (THROWBACK)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The internet has been buzzing with anticipation since Karan Johar announced last week that his iconic talk show Koffee With Karan is coming with its eighth season. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for updates on the show. On Monday, Karan took to his Instagram to announce that Koffee With Karan Season 8 will premiere on October 26.

ALSO READ: Have Prabhas, Anushka Shetty got married? Rumoured couple's 'wedding' photos go VIRAL - WATCH

Karan shared a new promo for the show on his Instagram and said he was making a guest list for the show. The celebrity pairings for the show have often created a stir online, keeping fans on their toes. Amid this speculation, recent reports confirmed that Alia Bhatt will appear on the Koffee couch with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan.

A video from an old episode has resurfaced on Reddit in which Karan picks his favourite actress between Kareena and Alia. The tables were turned on Karan when Malaika Arora took his seat as host and asked him some rapid-fire questions. Malaika asked, "Kareena Kapoor or Alia Bhatt, the more talented actor?" Karan initially struggled to come up with a reply. Getting some playful taunts from Aamir Khan, who says, "Aa gaya ooth pahaad ke neeche." He then said, "No, I can not say. Aamir Khan."

The video went viral on Reddit. Netizens took to the comments section to express their views. One person wrote, "If he had gutsss, he should pick between them in front of them." Another added, "I think he will choose Alia." Another person commented, "He has different dynamics with both of them. Alia is like a daughter/student to him, while in the words of Karan, Kareena is someone he would marry if things were different in his life, but is now a sister he never had."

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's hidden instagram account for daughter Malti Marie revealed; READ on