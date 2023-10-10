Brandon Hall Grouptm Launches Study On Compliance Training

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall GroupTM, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on compliance training to understand new strategies employers are using to improve individual and organizational performance.

“For years, employers have understood that they must change the way they deliver compliance training. In the last couple of years, we have seen some organizations begin to change their approaches,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal Analyst for Brandon Hall GroupTM.“This study will help us understand how employers are leveraging technology and new strategies to deliver compliance training in ways that benefit both the business and the employee.”

To participate in this study, click here .

This survey is designed to uncover and solve the challenges that keep organizations from delivering engaging, impactful compliance training. Topics include:



Creating managing and reporting compliance training

Software to conduct and track compliance training (e.g., LMS) Learner engagement in compliance training

Respondents will receive summarized results of the research six to eight weeks after the survey launches, and immediate download access to our Brandon Hall Group report, The Business Benefits of Getting Compliance Right.

“To understand how compliance training needs to be delivered, employers need to focus on learner engagement,” said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall GroupTM.“Without this focus, completing compliance training will continue to be a challenge. We will find out what new approaches are working.”

The quantitative research will be complemented by qualitative interviews. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools - such as self-assessment tools, models and frameworks - to help organizations make the business case for new approaches to compliance training.

About Brandon Hall Group TM:

Brandon Hall GroupTM is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall GroupTM to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the“Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit .



Survey Link Brandon Hall Group





Tags Brandon Hall Group Survey Performance Development Related Links