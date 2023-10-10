Oneplus Open, Rival To Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Likely To Launch In India Soon: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) OnePlus Open is confirmed to launch in India, the company confirmed via a post on X.

Despite several rumours making the rounds online, the business has formally unveiled the design of the eagerly awaited OnePlus first foldable.

Following the company's announcement of the world's first foldable smartphone at the TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 conference in San Francisco, California, this update was made.

OnePlus has teased the premiere foldable "Open" in a partly folded shape on X. The OnePlus Open comes in a sleek black colour version, with the Alert Slider on the phone's left side and the volume rocker and power button on the right.

OnePlus India posted on X,“A true OnePlus experience awaits. Opening Soon.” But no release date or additional information so far.

According to rumours, the phone might be released on October 19. However, this is merely speculation; it might happen on the predicted day or later. The teaser's phone resembles a several leaks we've already seen, including the recent image of a Chinese businessman named Wang Chi holding a device that might be OnePlus' or Oppo's impending foldable.

OnePlus Open may feature a 7.82” OLED inner screen and a 6.31-inch OLED outer display, both with 120Hz refresh rates. It is anticipated to include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage within. In terms of the camera, it may include 48MP, 48MP, and 64MP sensors, with a 32MP or 20MP sensor for the front camera. The foldable's battery will probably be 4,805mAh and support 100W wired fast charging.

