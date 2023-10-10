Biryani Shop In Hoskote At Center Of GST Fraud Probe; Crores Seized By Authorities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In Hoskote, Bengaluru Rural district, a popular biryani shop owner was found involved in a Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion case during an anti-tax evasion operation by the Karnataka Commercial Tax Department. The owner had multiple Unified Payments Interface (UPI) QR codes and a significant cash amount of Rs 1.47 crore at home. Tax authorities have initiated legal proceedings and are scrutinizing various tactics used by tax evaders, including accepting payments through multiple UPI accounts to conceal GST transactions.



The Karnataka Commercial Taxes Commissioner, C. Shikha, revealed that a 50-member vigilance department conducted extensive searches in Hoskote to uncover the methods employed by these biryani sellers.



A substantial sum of Rs 1.47 crore in cash was found at the owner's residence during the investigation. Following this discovery, the Income Tax authorities were promptly informed, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Furthermore, it was noted that many shop owners, in addition to cash transactions, were accepting payments through multiple UPI accounts and frequently switching between them. This strategy was evidently designed to conceal genuine GST transactions and evade taxes.

These hoteliers were not issuing tax invoices or sales bills for their food items, and they were neglecting proper accounting practices. The tax department is actively scrutinizing the various methods employed by tax evaders and taking appropriate action against them.

Regarding the legality of keeping a substantial amount of cash at home, a senior official clarified that the Income Tax Act of India does not specify a specific limit on the amount of cash that individuals can retain at home.



However, individuals must be prepared to provide an explanation if questioned by tax authorities regarding significant cash deposits or holdings.



​​​​​It is crucial to ensure that any cash in one's possession is properly accounted for and can be explained in the event of an audit.

Additionally, with regard to numerous UPI transactions, there have been instances of suspicious transactions related to tax evasion through deposits into various accounts without proper accounting, as reported by the official.