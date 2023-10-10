Love Naruto? 7 anime to watch if you are Uzumaki's fan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) If you love "Naruto," you might enjoy these anime series that feature similar themes of adventure, friendship, and epic battles. Here are seven anime to watch if you're a fan of "Naruto".

If you love "Naruto," you might enjoy these anime series that feature similar themes of adventure, friendship, and epic battles. Here are 7 anime to watch if you're a fan of Naruto

Join Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they search for the One Piece treasure. This long-running series is known for its epic battles and strong bonds among the characters.



This is the natural continuation of "Naruto" and follows the adventures of Naruto Uzumaki as he matures and faces more formidable challenges, including the threat of the Akatsuki.



In a world where superpowers are the norm, follow the journey of Izuku Midoriya, a Quirkless boy who aspires to become a hero.

Follow Gon Freecss as he becomes a Hunter to find his missing father and uncover the mysteries of the Hunter world.



Join the adventures of Natsu Dragneel and his friends in the Fairy Tail guild. This anime features magical battles, camaraderie, and a strong sense of family.



Bleach follows Ichigo Kurosaki, a teenager with the ability to see ghosts. He becomes a Soul Reaper and battles evil spirits known as Hollows.



Follow Asta, a boy born without magic in a world where magic is everything. Despite his lack of magical abilities, Asta aspires to become the Wizard King and protect his kingdom.

