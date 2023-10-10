OCMI Workers Comp Achieves Impressive No. 4727 Ranking On Inc. 5000 List For 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OCMI WORKERS COMP RANKS NO. 4727 ON THE INC. 5000 LIST

OCMI Workers Comp's 84% Three-Year Growth Earns Coveted Inc. 5000 List Recognition.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a remarkable achievement that underscores its commitment to excellence and growth, OCMI Workers Comp has secured the No. 4727 spot on Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2023 . This recognition reflects OCMI Workers Comp's impressive 84% three-year growth, establishing it as a key player in the workers' compensation insurance industry.Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list showcases the fastest-growing private companies across the United States. Each year, this highly-anticipated list acknowledges businesses that have demonstrated outstanding growth and innovation in their respective sectors. OCMI Workers Comp's inclusion in this exclusive roster is a testament to their dedication to providing tailored, accessible, and cost-effective workers' compensation solutions to businesses of all sizes.OCMI Workers Comp's achievement is particularly noteworthy because it demonstrates their commitment to simplifying small business management through specialized P.E.O. programs. These programs offer easy access to essential services such as workers' compensation insurance, payroll solutions, and comprehensive HR management. By focusing on the specific needs of their clients, OCMI Workers Comp has successfully removed obstacles and streamlined operations, especially for small businesses in blue-collar industries.Oscar Montenegro, Founder and CEO of OCMI Workers Comp, commented on the company's vision, stating, "Understanding our clients' business needs is paramount to our success. My experience as a commercial contractor revealed the insurance, payroll, and HR challenges in construction companies. We focus on easing these burdens, especially for small businesses in blue-collar industries. Our goal is to ensure no one loses their business due to a lack of workers' comp."OCMI Workers Comp distinguishes itself by offering innovative Pay-As-You-Go PEO Programs as an alternative to traditional workers' compensation plans in Florida. This approach empowers businesses with greater control, enhanced visibility, significant cost savings, and risk mitigation. Leveraging their expertise and advanced technology, OCMI Workers Comp customizes solutions to meet each client's unique needs, allowing them to concentrate on what matters most – growing their business.In addition to celebrating their inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list, OCMI Workers Comp remains committed to providing outstanding service to their clients. As reflected in client testimonials, OCMI Workers Comp has consistently delivered exceptional results, helping businesses protect their employees and save money on insurance payouts.OCMI Workers Comp's recognition on the Inc. 5000 list for 2023 is a testament to their unwavering dedication to supporting businesses, particularly in challenging sectors like construction and blue-collar industries. Their continued growth and commitment to client success position them as a trusted partner for companies seeking efficient, accessible, and tailored workers' compensation solutions.For any media or commercial inquiries, users can visit

