Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen's Daughter Rubbishes Reports Of Her Father's Death; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent turn of events, Nandana Deb Sen, the daughter of the renowned Nobel Prize-winning economist Amartya Sen, found herself compelled to address and refute widespread media reports that falsely claimed her father's demise at the age of 89.

The initial report took root from a tweet attributed to the news agency PTI, which stated, "Nobel prize winner in economics Claudia Goldin tweets Amartya Sen has died minutes ago."

However, it didn't take long for PTI to issue a follow-up tweet, correcting the earlier misinformation and highlighting that Sen's daughter had officially confirmed her father's well-being, effectively dispelling the earlier rumors of his passing.

In a reassuring tweet, Nandana Deb Sen took to social media to provide clarity on her father's condition. She said, "Friends, thanks for your concern but it's fake news: Baba is totally fine. We just spent a wonderful week together w/ family in Cambridge-his hug as strong as always last night when we said bye! He is teaching 2 courses a week at Harvard, working on his gender book-busy as ever!"