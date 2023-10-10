Want to quit smoking? Here are 7 tips

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Quitting smoking is a challenging but highly rewarding endeavor that can significantly improve your health and quality of life. Here are seven tips to help you quit smoking successfully.

Choose a specific date to quit smoking and mark it on your calendar. Having a clear goal and deadline can increase your commitment to the process.



Tell your friends and family about stopping smoking and ask for help. A smoking cessation support group or doctor's advice can be invaluable.



Identify your smoking triggers-situations, emotions, and activities. Once identified, find ways to avoid or manage these triggers without smoking.

NRT products, such as nicotine gum, patches, or lozenges, can help reduce withdrawal symptoms and cravings. Consult a doctor to determine the most suitable NRT option for you.



Smoking addiction's psychological elements may benefit from psychotherapy or behavioural treatment. CBT is very successful in quitting smoking.



Engage in regular physical activity to reduce stress and cravings. Exercise can also help you manage weight gain, a common concern when quitting smoking.



Persistence is vital to stopping smoking despite setbacks. Use your cigarette misstep as a learning lesson and keep quitting.

