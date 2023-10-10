Chatgpt’S Top Crypto Picks: Ethereum, Solana & SCORP Token

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Everyone is always searching for the top crypto picks and with the surge of AI, even ChatGPT has an opinion on what the best cryptocurrencies are. We had a 'chat' with ChatGPT and asked it several questions to get to the bottom of what makes a successful cryptocurrency and what does the AI bot itself think are the top crypto picks for 2023.

Summary:



Is Ethereum set for a comeback?

SCORP Token surges past the one million mark Solana price prediction



Will Ethereum See Glory Days Once Again?

The Ethereum (ETH) price may continue its current decline and potentially reach the support area around the significant psychological level of $1,600. This outlook gains support from the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is on the verge of triggering a sell signal as it crosses below the signal line (in yellow).

If the price manages to break and close below the middle of the price range defined by the order block (which spans from $1,600 to $1,571) at around $1,585, it would confirm a downward trend. This move could bring the $1,552 support level into focus. Additionally, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) histogram bars are already turning red, indicating that bearish momentum may be taking hold in the market.

Conversely, if the Ethereum price manages to reclaim the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as a solid support base around $1,667, it could pave the way for potential further gains.

$SCORP Token Makes A Huge Splash

SCORP, the token used in Scorpion Casino, offers investors a great mix of new ideas and rewards. Apart from the fun games, holding SCORP can earn you money every day, even during the presale. But that's not all – if you get in during the presale, you also get special access to upcoming giveaways where you can win more rewards.



SCORP Token has already raised over 1 million dollars in its presale, with no signs of slowing down yet! Crypto experts are putting this success down to its giveaways, bonus codes, daily staking rewards and the huge community behind the presale already. If it continues to snowball the way it has so far, SCORP Token could be a very special project to get in early on.



If you are tempted by what SCORP has to offer then you should consider using the bonus code SC20 ,

as you get an extra 20% of SCORP tokens on top. This is a limited time only deal!

Will Solana Steady or Surge?

Solana (SOL) started the month with an impressive price surge, soaring by over 10% and convincingly breaking through the local resistance barrier at $22. This significant move has left traders and investors pondering whether SOL can sustain this upward momentum and embark on a lasting recovery.

The breakthrough above the $22 resistance, accompanied by a noticeable uptick in trading volume, indicates a heightened level of buyer confidence. It's a clear signal that they are ready for further gains. However, the looming question is whether this momentum possesses the strength needed to support an extended upward trend for SOL.







Will ChatGPT Be Right?

Whether ChatGPT will be right or not with its predictions - no one can know right now. However, time will tell soon enough. And if it is one thing we know about ChatGPT is that it certainly has all the resources it needs to conduct thorough research and make some decent predictions. If AI is in the favor of Ethereum, Solana and SCORP Token, then maybe you should be too.



For more information, check out the following links:

Presale:

Twitter:

Telegram: