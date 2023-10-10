Nia Sharma Looks HOT In Green Plunging Dress, Watch Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nia Sharma is currently holidaying in Dubai and the actress visited the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, and looked stunning in a green dress.



Nia Sharma posted a video to her Instagram account on Tuesday, showing off her flawlessly toned physique in a plunging green green.

She completed her ensemble with a silver neckline and a pair of white heels that made her look stunning as always.

The actress showed off her sexy back dress while she looked down from the 154th floor of the world's tallest building.



She also wore bangles and a pair of earrings with her hair open. She had minimal makeup on with smoky kajal.



Sharing the video, she wrote, "When a random trip looks like this.....154th Floor," This shows that the actress is enjoying her Dubai life.

