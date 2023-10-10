Banana To Honey:7 Natural Alternatives To Commercial Hair Conditioners

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover 7 conditioners made from natural ingredients that can help moisturize your hair in a natural way compared to commercial hair conditioners that may contain chemicals.



Blend a ripe banana with a little water to create a creamy hair mask. Apply it to your hair, leave it on for 20-30 minutes, and then rinse.

Coconut oil is a natural moisturizer that can help hydrate and soften your hair. Apply a small amount to damp hair, leave it on for a few minutes, and then rinse it out.

Olive oil can also be used as a hair conditioner. Apply it to your hair, focusing on the ends, and leave it on for about 30 minutes before rinsing.



Mash up a ripe avocado and apply it to your hair as a natural conditioner. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes before rinsing.

Diluted apple cider vinegar can help restore the pH balance of your hair and make it shiny. Mix 1 part vinegar with 2 parts water and use it as a final rinse after shampooing.

Plain yogurt contains proteins and probiotics that can help nourish your hair. Apply it to your hair, leave it on for 10-15 minutes, and rinse thoroughly.

Honey is a natural humectant that can help retain moisture in your hair. Mix it with water and apply it to your hair, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, and then rinse.