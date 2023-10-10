Chai To Filter Coffee: 7 Popular Beverages In Mumbai

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mumbai, a bustling metropolis, offers an array of beverages that reflect the city's diverse culture and culinary heritage. Here are 7 popular beverages in Mumbai.

A decadent dessert beverage, falooda combines rose syrup, vermicelli, basil seeds, and sometimes ice cream, creating a delightful concoction.

Freshly squeezed sugarcane juice, often served with a hint of lemon and ginger, provides a refreshing break.

Kokum, a fruit native to the Konkan region, is used to make a sweet and tangy sharbat.

Influenced by the city's Parsi community, Irani chai is a strong, milky tea often served with Osmania biscuits in quaint Irani cafes scattered across Mumbai.

Made with masala like cumin, chat masala, salt and mint, lemon juice and cold water, nimbu pani from Mumbai's many street stalls is among the most delicious drinks.

This rich, frothy coffee made with chicory-infused decoction and steamed milk is a morning ritual for many Mumbaikars.