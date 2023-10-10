Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Florida's West Coast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PUNTA GORDA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community of luxury homes, Toll Brothers at Willow , is coming soon to the desirable Willow master-planned community in Punta Gorda, Florida. Construction of the Sales Center and model homes is underway, and sales will begin in early 2024.



Located in Charlotte County just off Tuckers Grade Road with convenient access to Tamiami Trail and Interstate 75, Toll Brothers at Willow will include 148 home sites in two collections. The community will offer 12 home designs ranging from 1,917 to over 3,516 square feet of luxury living space, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.





“Toll Brothers at Willow will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of Punta Gorda's most desirable new neighborhoods,” said Alex Martin, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southwest and Southeast Florida.“This is a very special community, and we are excited to bring our stunning home designs and unrivaled personalization options to home buyers who are looking for luxury resort-style living in a convenient location.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Willow master-planned community will feature an array of future amenities including The Lakehouse community clubhouse, dining terrace, resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis and pickleball courts, fishing pier, playground, yoga lawn, open green space, and a food truck deck for future planned events.

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including downtown Punta Gorda, Fishermen's Village, surrounding beaches, the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens, and so much more. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed Charlotte County School District.

Major highways including Interstate 75, Route 41, and Highway 17 are easily accessible from Toll Brothers at Willow, offering homeowners convenient access to Fort Myers, Sarasota, Cape Coral, Naples, and the East Coast.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Southwest Florida area include Waterview Landing at Babcock Ranch , Regency at Babcock Ranch , Abaco Pointe , Azure at Hacienda Lakes , and Seven Shores which is scheduled to open in early 2024.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Willow, call (844) 551-2787 or visit TollBrothers/Florida.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2023 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers .



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



Toll Brothers Toll Brothers at Willow

