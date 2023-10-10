Connectwise Earns SMB All-Star Award For Integrating AI Across RMM Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of technology solution providers (TSPs) serving more than one million small and medium-sized businesses globally, has been recognized by ChannelPro Network with a 2023 SMB All-Star Award for its innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) built-into ConnectWise Asio TM platform, which enables AI-assisted scripting that comes bundled with two products within its Unified Monitoring and Management (UMM) solution portfolio, ConnectWise AutomateTM and ConnectWise RMMTM.



ConnectWise Automate and ConnectWise RMM leverage Azure OpenAI technology to provide the functionality within its script editing function to instantly generate scripts for partners. Traditionally, writing a script can be a manual effort or be time-consuming work. By leveraging the power of advanced AI technology to write on-demand scripts in ConnectWise Automate and ConnectWise RMM, partners can quickly generate a script based on their prompt, review the script, document it, edit it, and securely deploy it to their clients. ConnectWise's TSP base has already generated over 8,000 scripts through the AI-assisted capability.

The SMB All-Star awards program recognized ConnectWise for demonstrating excellence in its game-changing technology that will impact the IT (Information Technology) channel ecosystem. The company's innovative use of generative AI to help partners get more done in less time and its thought leadership in establishing an AI Responsible Use Statement will enhance the partner experience and provide a more secure IT environment.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition for our use of AI within the Asio platform that partners can leverage through our RMM and Automate solutions," said Ameer Karim, executive vice president and general manager of UMM at ConnectWise. "Our goal is to help partners work more efficiently and effectively, and AI is a key part of that strategy. Integrating AI into our Asio platform across our technology saves countless hours for partners and their technicians by automating scripts and providing detailed documentation in seconds, enabling them to deliver better service and support. And this is just the beginning, we are looking forward to expanding this to other solutions across ConnectWise"

“All-Star is the perfect way to describe ConnectWise,” said Jonathan Browning, editorial director at The ChannelPro Network.“Their dedication to improving the industry through their technology is incredible. It inspires excellence throughout the technology industry and across the supply chain. I think I speak for everyone on our editorial team when I extend our heartfelt congratulations.”

ConnectWise Automate and ConnectWise RMM are the first in a series of AI-powered ConnectWise solutions developed for the channel community. To learn more about the expansions and technological innovations, register for IT Nation Connect , the premier TSP conference for inspiration, education, and community.

To view the 2023 ChannelPro SMB All-Stars list and coverage, please visit channelpronetwork .

To learn more about ConnectWise, please visit connectwise .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform-AsioTM-which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise .

About The ChannelPro Network

The ChannelPro Network provides targeted business and technology information for the IT channel. Via ChannelPro-SMB magazine, live and online events, and our online properties, the network delivers expert opinion, analysis, news, product reviews, and advice vital to an IT solution provider's business success. Perspectives from VARs, vendors, distributors, and analysts are spotlighted daily. No other media company focuses on the small and midsize marketplace like The ChannelPro Network.

