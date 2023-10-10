EBY Named In Fast Company's Third Annual List Of Brands That Matter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- EBY Named in Fast Company's Third Annual List of Brands That MatterThe annual list honors companies and nonprofits that have built cultural relevance and impact through compelling branding and efforts that naturally extend their presence into communities.Fast Company announced today its third annual Brands That Matter list, honoring brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose. These companies and nonprofits have built cultural relevance and impact through compelling branding and efforts that naturally extend their presence into the community.The final list, which includes large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies, and nonprofits, recognizes 165 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them-and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All 165 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.All brands that applied were considered for overall recognition. Additionally, there are also honorees on category-specific lists based on region, size, and status.“The scale and scope of honorees this year is incredible,” said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company's editor-in-chief.“At first glance, there might not be much in common between brands like M&M's, Dungeons & Dragons, and healthtech platform WellTheory, but the thread that binds them is a commitment and purpose as a brand and relevance to their audience, whether that's through fun, games, or healthcare.”"Being named a runner-up on Fast Company's Brands That Matter list is truly an amazing honor for EBY. It's a reflection of the unwavering dedication and purpose that propel our brand's mission forward. At EBY, our commitment extends beyond crafting exceptional bralettes and underwear; we're devoted to creating a profound impact in the lives of women across the globe." - Renata Black, EBYEBY's journey has been defined by its commitment to making a significant impact on the lives of women and children worldwide. Our most notable achievement in 2022 was empowering 20,000 women and children to break the cycle of poverty through microfinance initiatives. These small loans, often as little as $70 USD, have proven to be powerful tools of change, enabling women to kickstart their own businesses, achieve financial independence, and improve their communities. The impact of our work reverberates globally, as we consistently fuel this cycle of financial sustainability. With a 97% repayment rate, the success stories of women like Shirley in Colombia, Odette in Haiti, Blanca in Nicaragua, and Emiledis in Colombia showcase the real-world transformation our microfinance support facilitates.Furthermore, EBY's dedication to women's empowerment extends beyond financial support. We donate 10% of our underwear sales proceeds to the Seven Bar Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on raising awareness and funding for microfinance programs targeting women worldwide. This unique approach combines the intimate nature of underwear with the profound impact of microfinance, creating a sustainable pathway out of poverty for countless women. As we move forward, our goal is to impact 1,000,000 women and children by 2027, demonstrating that our commitment to creating positive change remains unwavering. With every purchase of EBY underwear, customers are not just buying a product; they're joining a movement that's improving lives, one pair of underwear at a time.Fast Company editors judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact to compile the list. Click here to see the complete list The Fall issue of Fast Company magazine is available online now and will be on newsstands beginning October 10, 2023.About Fast Company Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.EBY is an innovative underwear brand that combines fashion with a powerful mission. Recognized on prestigious platforms like Oprah Daily, Access Daily, and Byrdie as one of the "Top 21 Most Seamless Underwear" brands, EBY is changing the way people think about underwear.

