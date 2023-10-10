Net Asset Value Restatement For Matthews China Active ETF (MCH)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews announces that the previously disclosed net asset value (NAV) per share of MCH on October 9, 2023 contained an error of greater than 1%. MCH's NAV was restated effective as of October 10, 2023.



ETF Name Ticker (NYSE Arca) Revised Original Adjustment Matthews China Active ETF MCH $20.19 $20.53 1.68%

The NAV adjustment is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for MCH.



Media Contact in the U.S.:

Dukas Linden PR

Sarah Lazarus/Stephanie Dressler

+617-335-7823/+949-269-2535

/

About Matthews:

Matthews is an independent, privately owned investment manager founded in 1991 on a belief that Global Emerging Markets offer exceptional long-term growth potential. As a trusted and experienced guide, Matthews takes a long-term, active, fundamental investment approach to construct highly differentiated portfolios that focus on Emerging Markets, Asia and China. The firm manages assets on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally in vehicles that include SMAs, mutual funds and active ETFs. For more information about Matthews, please visit .

Disclosure

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not, in any way, constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or product mentioned herein. Investing in international and emerging markets may involve additional risks, such as social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuations, a high level of volatility and limited regulation.



