R. Reagan Sahadi Selected to the 2023 Texas Super Lawyers List

R. Reagan Sahadi of Sahadi Legal Group has been selected for the 2023 Texas Super Lawyers list for the fifth consecutive year.

- Reagan SahadiCORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Oct 10,2023 -- Reagan Sahadi of Sahadi Legal Group has been selected to the 2023 Texas Super Lawyers List . Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.The annual listing is compiled from a statewide survey of lawyers, followed by a blue-ribbon panel review of the state's leading attorneys. An extensive editorial review narrows the list to the final selection. The guide is published in the October edition of Super Lawyers magazine and the November edition of Texas Monthly.This is the fifth consecutive year Reagan Sahadi has been honored as a Texas Super Lawyer. "I am proud of the recognition by my professional colleagues and peers, and I want to recognize the team at Sahadi Legal Group, who provide our clients with an unmatched level of service and help uphold our high standards. We will continue to work every day fighting for injury victims and their families," said Reagan Sahadi.About Super LawyersSuper Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.About Reagan SahadiReagan Sahadi is a tenacious, hardworking personal injury attorney who represents clients in wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases throughout Texas and the nation. Reagan Sahadi was raised in South Texas and comes from a family of entrepreneurs.He received his bachelor's in business administration from St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas graduating Summa Cum Laude in 2001. He then attended the University of Houston Law Center graduating in 2005. Reagan returned home to Corpus Christi, Texas and began his law practice.Reagan Sahadi has recovered millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients, including a $124 Million judgment against a negligent bus company in El Paso, Texas. Reagan is married to Dr. Mary Margaret Ara, M.D. and has three beautiful children. He enjoys family time, sports, working on his ranch and fishing.

