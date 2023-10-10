Xenex Motorsports 'MX Speedster RS': Miata-Based V8 Speedster To Debut At Miata Reunion At Sonoma Raceway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Xenex V8-powered MX Speedster 'RS' will debut on 20-22 Oct 23 at the Miata Reunion at Sonoma Raceway

The Xenex V8-powered MX Speedster 'RS' Rear Quarter – the Miata Reunion at Sonoma Raceway

The V8 engine compartment in the MX Speedster 'RS' debuting on 20-22 Oct 23 at the Miata Reunion at Sonoma Raceway

“The MX Speedster is a simple yet powerful car meant for speed, adventure, and fun”

- Kim Petersen

KALISPELL, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Xenex Motorsports LLC will proudly reveal their new V8-powered MX Speedster 'RS' at the 2023 Miata Reunion at Sonoma Raceway 20-22 October 2023. This much anticipated Mazda Miata MX-5 based sports car is the second in a series of models from Xenex that draw inspiration from the most evocative and minimalistic sports cars of the 1950s and '60s, such as the Porsche 550 Spyder and 356 Speedster.

Unlike the MX Speedster that is powered by a 1.8 liter DOHC engine with fuel-injected Individual Throttle Bodies, and the MX Speedster 'S' that sports either a supercharger or turbocharger, the new MX Speedster 'RS' is powered by a lightweight all-aluminum LS1 V8 producing ±425 bhp in a sports car that weighs under 2,000 lbs.

Background:

The purest, wildest, most extreme sportscars have always been speedsters. Stripped-down – with little or no windshield or weather protection – speedsters were dedicated to the sheer pleasure of driving. However, true and affordable speedsters have been scarce in the past decades, so in 2021 Xenex commissioned acclaimed car designer Kasim Tlibekov and the design studio Tlibekua to develop a speedster re-body-kit for Mazda's Miata MX-5 – the best-selling sports car of all time. The result is the MX Speedster.

The MX Speedster was designed to transform the Miata NA into an uncompromising ultralight sports car offering a quick and exhilarating wind-in-the-face experience. While the Miata is one of the finest all-around sportscar ever made – the MX Speedster takes that performance and fun to the next level. Beginning with a standard Miata (the NA model built from 1989 to 1997), the MX Speedster sheds almost 250 pounds from the stock NA's weight. Xenex then provides a classic yet modern and slippery speedster body-kit with optional track-ready accessories such as suspension upgrades, 17-inch sport wheels and tires, competition brakes and exhaust, and a variety of engine power enhancements.

The supercharged MX Speedster 'S' was introduced at Amelia Island earlier this year. Of the 350 cars invited by the Amelia organizers, only 22 were chosen by Autoweek Magazine as their 'favorites' of the show – and Xenex's MX Speedster 'S' was one of them. The svelte and classic looks of the supercharged MX Speedster were a crowd favorite and was featured on Autoweek's website.

The Company:

The MX Speedster rebody kit and accessories are sold exclusively by Montana-based Xenex Motorsports LLC – a spinoff from Pathfinder Motorsports LLC – with offices in Florida and Arizona. Xenex's CEO, Alan Petersen, said at Amelia Island, "After a significant investment of time, effort, and funding we are proud to announce the MX Speedster – the purest and most exciting sports car to hit America's streets in decades. We believe that this very affordable, high-quality, and easy-to-assemble speedster kit will provide unbeatable performance and thrills to the legions of speedster enthusiasts."

When asked about the cost for a standard MX Speedster body kit, Petersen announced that to help celebrate this year's Miata Reunion, a Special Speedster Discount Package will offer the full bodykit (replacing every body panel save for the door sides and hood) plus JNC 17” Speedster wheels, Toyo Proxes R1R 275/255 40 17” tires, Xenex wheel center caps, a pulse dual sport exhaust system, real carbon fiber mirrors (left, right, and center mount), a Xenex CarPlay Map/Radio, Xenex competition steering wheel, a Xenex short-throw shifter kit, competition pedal set, Xenex custom speedster gauge dials, and Birdz skydiving goggle set. This all-inclusive Discount Package is being offered for $10,500.

Petersen remarked that customers can achieve further savings by selling unneeded components from their donor NA Miata.“The MX Speedster is remarkably affordable especially considering the value of the unneeded parts removed from the donor Miata: the front fenders, rear trunk lid, bumpers, windshield, side windows, and the soft & hard tops are all surplus and can be sold, substantially reducing the build cost.” Orders will be taken at the Miata Reunion as well as on the Xenex website: .

The 2023 Miata Reunion:

The Miata Reunion is an annual gathering of Miata enthusiasts from all over the world. This year, the event is being held at Sonoma Raceway in California from October 20th to 22nd, 2023. The reunion promises to be an exciting weekend filled with a wide range of Miata-related activities, including plenty of social interaction, the Moss Miata Car Show, the Flyin' Miata AutoCross, and two days of exciting track time. The event will also feature HPDE Track Days all day Saturday and Sunday open to complete beginners to fully licensed racers. Novice instruction will be provided at no additional cost. Additionally, there will be an Autocross Challenge on a huge course in the Sonoma paddocks specially designed for by top autocrossers. There will also be a Saturday Night Party with keynote speaker Ken Saward, designer of the Miata NB. You can also enter your Miata in Friday's Moss Miata Car Show and vote for Miata I'd Most Like To Own.

Media:

Three MX Speedster demo cars have been produced – with power ranging from 145 to 400+ horsepower – and are available to the motoring press and their test drivers and journalists. Initial media reaction to the MX Speedster has been very positive:

"The Ultimate Miata Project Car" HotCars

"Pure and wild" Motor Trend Magazine

"Gorgeous" TopSpeed

"Wicked" CarScoops

Road Testing the Xenex MX Speedster in the Catalina Mountains