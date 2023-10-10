Teletrac Navman Unveils TN360 Transport: Redefining Fleet Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Teletrac Navman , the connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, today unveils TN360 Transport– an AI based integrated solution focused on the evolving needs of the transport industry.



The platform offers an array of powerful features designed to streamline operations, enhance safety, ensure compliance standards, and drive sustainability for fleet operations. The expansive capabilities now also cater to the increased demand from operators to manage mixed fuel fleets.



“Transportation fleet operators are facing increased complexities as they transform their fleets into a mixed fuel and energy operation, while also tasked with enhancing safety, productivity, and compliance.” said Alain Samaha, President, Teletrac Navman.



“Our mission is to simplify that complexity and enable customers to focus on their operation and maximize their bottom line. Through this TN360 release, fleet managers will have consolidated visibility and insights of their fleets, with an integrated view of their operation, empowering them to grow their business.”



The platform has been designed to address the critical needs transportation companies face today, ensuring ease of use and seamless fleet management through:



Driver & Job Workflow: TN360 Transport offers real-time capabilities coupled with job dispatch, digital documentation, turn by turn navigation, optimized trip planning, and geofence alerts, all seamlessly integrated to provide an end-to-end view of all daily operations. This level of visibility ensures users can safely operate their fleets at peak efficiency, delivering an on-time, compliant and efficient service to their valued customers. TN360 Transport allows customers to use their own tablets or smartphones to access cutting edge TN360 Transport apps, or alternatively use a managed tablet.



Safety and Risk Management: Combining data from vehicle telematics, AI camera and driver behavior signals, TN360 Transport brings fleet managers unparalleled control. It pro-actively manages risk and ensures fleet safety by enabling driver analytics, driver coaching, and clarity on incidents. Furthermore, predictive vehicle maintenance and easy vehicle inspections are proactive tools in managing risk and ensuring fleet safety.



Compliance & Inspections: The TN360 Transport user interface is designed to effortlessly meet local, state, and federal regulations, with easy and intuitive workflows. The compliance tools allow for managing ELD, HOS, DVIR, IFTA regulations while staying on top of the changing requirements needed to maintain compliance. The comprehensive reporting and analytics features allow users to visualize compliance workflows and metrics.



Sustainability & Fueling: TN360 Transport is designed to enhance efficiency, reduce emissions, and promote sustainability in mixed-fuel fleets. The solution integrates traditional fleet requirements with emerging fuel types like Electric Vehicles (EV) resulting in both environmental and operational benefits. Features include energy consumption monitoring, real-time alerts, and state-of-charge tracking for EVs, ensuring sustainable planning and operations.



Integrations: Interoperability is a key requirement for transport companies and TN360 Transport offers powerful integration with systems across the transport ecosystem. Built on a clear open architecture, it automates data-sharing, data ingestion, and includes comprehensive APIs to connect 3rd party systems such as TMS (Transportation Management Systems) and maintenance solutions. This results in a comprehensive, single-pane-of-glass solution for fleet management. This integrated approach enhances efficiency, elevates decision-making, and reduces operational costs.



“As the transport industry evolves, TN360 Transport addresses the growing needs of fleet managers,” continued Alain Samaha, President, Teletrac Navman.“With a clear vision for the sustainable future, Teletrac Navman is committed to partnering with customers on the next generation of fleet management solutions.”



Lisa Langsdorf

GoodEye PR

+1 3476450484

email us here