ESOMAR's Art & Science Of Innovation Conference Features Leading Experts In Artificial Intelligence

Global organisation's annual APAC conference, being held 8-10 November in Singapore, brings innovative methodologies and AI-driven solutions to the forefront

- Ray Poynter, President, ESOMARAMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ESOMAR , the global community for data, research and insights, highlights new technologies and market research methodologies at its Art & Science of Innovation Conference in Singapore, 8 to 10 November 2023. Artificial intelligence in the research, data and insights sector is a key focus of this year's event, helping attendees learn ways this pervasive technology can increase engagement, predict behaviors and deliver higher quality insights across the market research continuum.“We are acutely aware that our constituents are navigating the rapid evolution of the insights sector, and much of this change is driven by the profound impact of AI on every facet of the industry,” said Ray Poynter, ESOMAR President and head of the organisation's AI Task Force.“Already, the ESOMAR AI Task Force is working hard to provide practical guidance for our global community surrounding these issues. A core element of our mission as an organisation is education, as evidenced by our efforts to connect AI experts with our audiences at events like this."At Singapore's Art & Science of Innovation Conference , attendees can attend session that address AI-specific challenges and opportunities, such as:- Exploring the ability of AI avatars to increase survey engagement and deliver better data quality- Evaluating the role of emerging technologies like AI in quantitative research settings- Utilizing generative AI for product development, testing and optimization, plus predictive AI for success prediction- Using AI to respond to human needs, thoughts, and emotionsIn addition, brand presentations by Unilever, Woolworths, Nestle, Cathay Pacific, TikTok and many others will share their insights, strategies, new methodologies and use cases, covering techniques using behavioral science, machine learning, big data, virtual reality and more. On 08 November, attendees can register for a day-long masterclass on new and breakthrough approaches in the areas of Futures and Cultural Foresight.Throughout the three-day event, ESOMAR has also scheduled multiple networking opportunities for delegates, including a welcome reception, multiple session breaks and drinks in the exhibit hall. The Art & Science of Innovation Conference will be hosted at the award-winning Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel located along the picturesque Singapore River. A visa to enter Singapore may be required; check the Singaporean Government's website for details.Clients can attend the event at a deeply discounted rate by emailing . General registration for the event is still open here:About ESOMARSince 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers.###

