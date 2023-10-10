Unigen Earns Multiple Honors At The 2023 Circuits Assembly Service Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Unigen Corporation, a global leader in electronics manufacturing services, proudly announced it was awarded the highest rating in 5 categories of CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY'S 2023 Service Excellence Awards (SEA). The awards, based solely on direct customer input, were announced during a ceremony held in conjunction with SMTA International, showcasing the industry's top performers in customer service and satisfaction.



This is the second year in a row where Unigen has been recognized by a vote of its customers. Among the honors received this year were the "Overall Satisfaction" award, as well as recognition for "Dependability/Timely Delivery", "Technology", "Flexibility” and "Value for the Price”. Unigen received the highest customer ratings in these five service categories among EMS companies with annual sales between $100M to $500M.



Mike Buetow, President of PCEA, presented these awards to Jeff Chang, Vice President of Marketing for Unigen.“To be recognized by a vote of our customers is truly an honor,” said Chang.“We are so appreciative of our customers for choosing Unigen as their partner of choice, and we are committed to continue to meet the high standards they have come to expect with respect to quality, value and customer service.”



Sponsored by CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY, the Service Excellence Awards recognize excellence in customer service within the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sector. This 30-year-old program serves as a benchmark for companies, allowing them to assess their performance in customer satisfaction compared to their industry peers. Award recipients are chosen based on responses from their actual customers.



Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more about Unigen's products and services at unigen.



