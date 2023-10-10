Unprecedented In Divination: Introducing The Largest Oracle Card Set

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kahori KotouSHERIDAN, WY, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The new addition of the Oracle deck 'The Mystery of Life | The Story of the Soul ' to the Evina Cards TM collection boasts a few firsts.The Oracle cards are crafted with the highest-quality casino-grade card paper for enduring durability. What sets this Oracle deck apart is its intuitiveness, eliminating the need for lengthy manuals or guidebooks. Each card speaks to the reader with precision, making it accessible to both novices and experts. And due to high demand, the oracle cards have been translated into six world languages, enhancing the global accessibility of this transformative oracle experience.Renowned author of fortune-telling cards, painter, and photographer Evina Schmidova has unveiled her seventh Oracle deck, marking a significant milestone in the world of divination. She works in mystical Prague, Oslo, London and travels the world.Evina Schmidova's vision goes beyond traditional tarot and oracle cards. Her goal is to provide seekers with a fresh, intuitive, and subconscious exploration of the mystical. These cards are designed to release intuition without the need for complex instruction manuals or extensive study. As if that's not enough, the deck's beauty is captivating. Precise and captivating illustrations on each card serve as a gateway to deeper spiritual understanding and inner wisdom.The cards are globally popular, as evidenced by one of the many award reviews from Japan by Kahori Kotou: "The pictures are beautiful and wonderful. The deck has a lot of cards, but it is easy to shuffle. You can do the reading without the manual."Since this year, Evina Schmidova's works have been part of one of Europe's most valuable collections of fortune-telling cards, which includes the rarest pieces of medieval tarot cards and almost all European cards produced after 1800. The uniqueness of the award lies in the fact that the collector has long confessed and made no secret of the fact that he does not collect or buy contemporary modern cards at all, as he has long recognized only the quality work of ancient artists.Why intuitive Oracle cards? Tarot and fortune-telling cards offer various interpretations. Research suggests that interpretation systems are as diverse as the readers themselves. Therefore, the aim was to create entirely new fortune-telling cards without imposing predefined meanings or reading methods. The process extended over three years. The result is 101 oracle cards with unique atmospheres, harmony, energy, and information fields to evoke individual intuition.In addition to 101 Oracle cards, there are also Lenormand cards, Gypsy cards, Rune cards, and pendulums available on the Evina Cards website , making it easier than ever to unlock profound insights and spiritual guidance.

