Title Sponsor Vālenz® Health To Unveil New Solutions At 2023 SIIA National Conference & Expo In October

- Rob Gelb, CEOPHEONIX, ARIZONA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- For the second straight year, Vālenz® Health is proud to serve as Title Sponsor of the Self-Insurance Institute of America (SIIA) National Conference & Expo, widely regarded as the self-insured and captive industry's largest, most influential professional event of the year.Scheduled for Oct. 8-10 at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, the SIIA National Conference will emphasize innovative ways to“Connect” through comprehensive educational sessions and impactful discussions about key industry topics and trends. As Title Sponsor, Valenz will highlight new member-focused offerings that inspire employers to connect, challenge and change as they drive improved savings and better outcomes for their health plans.Through a new digital front door to care, Valenz connects members via a mobile app to tools that transparently reveal benefits coverage, identify physician quality and costs, connect with a navigator, and gain visibility into their healthcare so they can make informed, consumer-driven decisions. Valenz brings the new digital front door to employers and their members in partnership with Zakipoint Health.“By sharing real-time insights that lead to smart choices, we ultimately improve utilization of care, member satisfaction and health outcomes, while giving members the opportunity to take charge of their healthcare,” said Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer of Valenz.“Early engagement allows us to pinpoint members' health needs and risks as quickly as possible, and introduce members to navigators who will give them access to the information they need throughout their health journey.”Through this omnichannel experience, supported by a comprehensive suite of solutions on a single platform, Valenz helps employers meet the challenges of rising healthcare costs by optimizing and often replacing their health plan. As an example, the Valenz V-Rated solution leverages the fully integrated ecosystem to change the trajectory of health plan costs with early stop loss underwriting and data-driven risk analysis. V-Rated mitigates fiduciary risk so employers can position themselves to predict and manage costs year after year.And with the validation and documentation of meaningful savings through the Healthcare Ecosystem Optimization Platform , Valenz offers employers the confidence to take steps toward a positive change, accelerating their health plan solutions for the results they need.“Valenz is thrilled to again be Title Sponsor of the SIIA National Conference, and we're looking forward to talking more about our solutions that keep the member at the center of everything we do,” Gelb said.“We know that those who thrive can drive change within the challenge, and when you connect with us, you'll see how smarter, better, faster healthcare is possible.”Serving as conference session panelists from the Valenz team will be Amy Gasbarro, Chief Care Officer, on“Understanding Employer Expectations – The Boomer and Gen-X Perspectives,” and Eric Hanna, Vice President, Claim and Access Solutions, on“Surprise Medical Billing and the Federal IDR Process: How's It Going?”Valenz has been a Diamond Member of SIIA since 2020, which signifies the highest level of support for SIIA's mission and demonstrates a leadership position in serving the needs of the self-insurance community.About Vālenz® HealthVālenz® Health simplifies the complexity of self-insurance for employers by consolidating health plan solutions on a single platform – the industry-leading Healthcare Ecosystem Optimization Platform. Valenz has deep roots in clinical and member advocacy, alongside decades of expertise in the validation, integrity and accuracy of claims, and a suite of risk affinity solutions. With a steadfast commitment to data transparency and decision enablement, and an omnichannel approach across the healthcare journey, Valenz engages early and often to optimize healthcare for the provider, payer, plan and member, delivering improved cost, quality and outcomes for employers and their members – for smarter, better, faster healthcare. More information is available at .

