Author Vincent Shakespeare Explores The Future In Poetic Science Fiction: To Lie Or Steal, Etc.

"A Poetic Odyssey into a Dark and Enigmatic Tomorrow"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vincent Shakespeare , a renowned theoretical physicist and prolific author, unveils his latest creation, "To Lie or Steal, Etc. ," a captivating collection of science fiction-infused poetry that invites readers into a dark and enigmatic future.In "To Lie or Steal, Etc.," Shakespeare bridges the realms of science and art, offering readers a mesmerizing blend of poetry and imagination. This unique fusion takes readers on a journey to a gloomy future filled with murderers, mutants, and enigmatic monsters, challenging the boundaries between reality and fiction.Vincent Shakespeare, celebrated for groundbreaking discoveries in theoretical physics such as the "big bang hole " and the concept of the "unobservable universe" in 2013, lends his unique perspective to this literary endeavor. As both a scientist and accomplished novelist and poet, he masterfully crafts verses that breathe life into futuristic characters and scenarios, exploring the complexities of human existence."I wrote 'To Lie or Steal, Etc.' to express the crises of the world through science fiction and poetry," says Vincent Shakespeare. "In these verses, readers will discover a reflection of our complex reality and the intricate web of human existence."The primary message readers can glean from "To Lie or Steal, Etc." is encapsulated in Shakespeare's enigmatic statement: "The world is old and new." Through his poems, he invites readers to ponder timeless questions about human nature, the cyclical nature of history, and the potential for redemption or destruction.Vincent Shakespeare's latest work is now available in bookstores and online retailers, offering a thought-provoking and evocative read for those who enjoy exploring the boundaries of science fiction and poetry.About Vincent ShakespeareVincent Shakespeare is a celebrated theoretical physicist known for groundbreaking discoveries such as the "big bang hole" and the concept of the "unobservable universe," both in 2013. In addition to his contributions to the field of physics, he is a prolific author with a wide range of books to his credit, including "The Trillionaire," "Cold Blood," "Beasts of Prey," "Herstory," and many more. With "To Lie or Steal, Etc.," he ventures into the realm of science fiction and poetry to explore the crises of our world through the lens of imagination and creativity.

