Introducing An AI-Powered Music Distribution: 52Eighty Distro

In the ever-changing world of art and commerce, where traditional rules, boundaries, and business models no longer apply, artists need a forward-looking and multifaceted company to help them shape, facilitate, and support their vision. 52 Eighty Distro is that company. The business shares the artists' ambition for transparency and equity in the marketplace and is committed to helping them succeed in the new digital age .

52 Eighty Distro is a music distribution and technology company that operates in distinct but connected business segments:



AI Music Distribution

Label Services

Podcasts

Concerts/Festivals

Visual Content Direct-To-Consumer Products

The company offers an innovative structure and suite of capabilities to its artists, seeking to eliminate the obstacles, inefficiencies, and opaqueness that artists have historically faced. From creative support and brand building to AI technology that provides global distribution and transparent reporting, 52 Eighty Distro aims to help artists and labels realize their goals across their creative and commercial ambitions.

52 Eighty Distro engages with the creative community via direct partnerships with artists, as well as through strategic alliances with like-minded entrepreneurs.

Key initiatives to date include:

DJ Swagrman: 52 Eighty Distro and DJ Swagrman have signed a long-term licensing agreement which provides the company with exclusive and worldwide rights to market and distribute his projects. Through this partnership, 52 Eighty Distro first brought the song“HYM” to TikTok and it is available on all streaming platforms . With strategic partnerships and content creation, 52 Eighty Distro helped catapult DJ Swagrman and“HYM” to #1 on the Latin iTunes charts and #11 on the Latin Billboard charts.

Rolling Review: ( Podcast) Partnership with comedians, music executives and social media personalities to review hot topics and culture.

52 Eighty Distro is backed by a team of experienced and successful industry professionals who are committed to helping artists succeed.

James“Disco” Donnie Estopinal, Co-Founder , is an award-winning and recognized leader in electronic dance music event production. Since the company's inception in 1994, Disco Donnie Presents has sold over 17 million tickets producing over 17,000 live events, arena shows, and outdoor festivals in over 100 markets around the world including the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Panama. He is also known for producing major festivals such as The Day After, Ultimate Music Experience, Sun City Music Festival, and most recently Ubbi Dubbi, Sunset Music Festival, Ember Shores, Freaky Deaky and Shaq's Bass All Stars.

“Let's blow some artists up and change their lives,” Disco Donnie.

Frank Ford, Co-Founder and CEO , Frank has strategic partnerships with nearly every team and league in the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL. He also has many relationships with Fortune 500 companies, franchises, publishing houses(book/music) and talent agencies such as William Morris Endeavor, Creative Artists Agency, United Talent Agency, Paradigm Talent Agency and more. Ford's unique perspective and bold vision will make 52 Eighty Distro a leader in the music distribution industry. He is a visionary who is committed to helping independent musicians and record labels achieve their goals.

“If you're an artist who is looking for a partner to help you succeed, then 52 Eighty Distro is the company for you. We are here to help you shape your vision, facilitate your success, and support your journey,” Frank Ford.

Aaron Phillips, Co-Founder and President , of 52 Eighty Distro, has unparalleled experience in the entertainment industry. He has worked with and managed some of the most creative and amazing artists in the world, from promising young talent to renowned artists such as Pink, Demi Lovato, Mary J Blige, Fugees, Jeremy Renner, and Dante Thomas. Phillips also served as EVP reporting to Breyon Prescott at Chameleon Entertainment/Sony RCA, and Island Def Jam.

"We want to help artists build their businesses and enterprises on their own terms, based on their own vision," Aaron Phillips.

52 Eighty Distro utilizes various channels, such as streaming services, online music stores, and physical retailers. They handle the logistics of content creation and music distribution while providing custom support for artists and labels. On top of this, the company is rolling out an AI platform/lab that will surely blow end users and the industry away. 52 Eighty Distro is a game-changer. They are transforming the way content is created, distributed and supported, giving artists and labels more opportunities to succeed than ever before.

