Canada's Credit Unions Celebrate 19Th Consecutive Win At 2023 Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 19th consecutive year, Canada's credit unions have earned the overall award for Customer Service Excellence at the 2023 Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards. Canadian credit unions were chosen as the overall winners among all financial institutions in retail banking. This sustained recognition showcases the unwavering commitment to member service and the consistent excellence that differentiates credit unions in the financial sector.

"Credit unions' steadfast dedication to serving their members positions us as a sector at the pinnacle of customer satisfaction year after year. Being honored at the Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards is a significant acknowledgment of credit unions' dedication to putting their members first and tailoring our services to help them meet their financial goals and needs,” says Jeff Guthrie, Canadian Credit Union President and CEO .“The awards credit unions have received highlight the sector's mission to go beyond mere transactions and truly invest in the well-being of our members and the communities we serve.”

This year saw Canada's credit unions receive a total of six Ipsos awards, reflecting the continuing high levels of service provided to their members.

The categories in which Canada's Credit Unions were lauded include:



Customer Service Excellence (solo win)

Values My Business (solo win)

Financial Planning & Advice

Branch Service Excellence (solo win)

Online Banking Excellence Live Agent Telephone Banking Excellence (solo win)

About the Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards

Introduced in 1987, the Customer Service Index (CSI) survey generates the winners of the annual Financial Service Excellence Awards (formerly Best Banking Awards). This year's awards were based on the combined results of 47,922 completed surveys for the 2023 CSI program year ending September 2023 and are based on a demographically and regionally representative sample of Canadians. The awards are presented across 11 categories.

About the Canadian Credit Union Association:

The Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA) is the national trade association for Canada's credit unions and caisses populaires outside Quebec. Canada's 197 credit unions and caisses populaires are leaders in small business lending and hold $301 billion in assets. As the united voice for Canadian credit unions to governments across Canada, CCUA champions and advocates for credit unions as they help Canadians achieve financial well-being. We provide quality research , education and raise awareness of the Canadian credit union sector. CCUA delivers value-driven services to its members, with the success of credit unions at the core of everything we do. To learn more, visit

CCUA





Tags Canadian Credit Union Ipsos Awards Canada's Credit Unions Related Links