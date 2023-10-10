Wondercide Launches Flying Insect Trap

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wondercide

Wondercide's new Flying Insect Trap offers an effortless way to knock out bugs with zero chemical insecticides – no zaps, no odors and no mess.

New Product Uses Innovative Blu-VTM Light Technology, Zero Chemical Insecticides

- shares President of Wondercide Brad Locke, TEXAS, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Buzzing, vibrating wings circling by are an indication of predatory insects identifying their next victim. Waking up with skin flaring, itching and spite caused by mosquitoes leaves people ready to take them on and fight. Then there are the fungus gnats, moths and fruit flies. Household plants can suffer, holes in clothes appear, fruit becomes mushy and yellow, and worse things can happen when these nuisance bugs invade the home.Wondercide's new Flying Insect Trap , which is pet and people friendly, knocks out bugs with zero chemical insecticides – no zaps, no odors, and no mess. Flying Insect Trap uses innovative Blu-VTM light technology that mimics the same light flying insects are instinctively drawn to in nature. The soft glow attracts and traps bugs on the sticky cartridge behind the cover. The refillable trap is lab proven to kill mosquitoes, gnats, moths and fruit flies.Ideal for parents, pet parents, indoor gardeners, homeowners, renters, Flying Insect Trap protects any indoor space 24/7 like kitchens, bedrooms, closets, living rooms and garages with a sleek, slim design that rotates up to 90° to fit any outlet. With low energy consumption, plug one in every room where flying insects are present, then let the trap take care of the issue.“Flying Insect Trap is part of the Wondercide promise to empower you to protect your pack. It joins our growing line of pet-safe pest protection that millions of families know and trust,” shares President of Wondercide Brad Locke.Flying Insect Trap launches first on Wondercide and Amazon , rolling out to retailers throughout the US next year.About WondercideAs seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected almost 3 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide's pest protection line up is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by Fierce Love® to help you Protect Your Pack® – pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in-between. Products are available at Wondercide, Amazon, Chewy, and independent retailers in the USA. Come be part of our pack at Wondercide, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn.Affiliates available through Amazon and for Wondercide through ShareASale or Aspire.

Melissa Watkins

AMSTERLAND

+1 804-402-5316

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

New Flying Insect Trap