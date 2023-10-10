SCOR: UPDATE ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Information
10 October 2023
UPDATE ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
SCOR SE has entrusted Exane with the task of ensuring the liquidity of SCOR shares through a liquidity contract. It is envisaged that Exane SA will be merged into BNP Paribas in the fourth quarter of 2023. As a result, and as of the completion of the said transaction, BNP Paribas Arbitrage will be responsible for the liquidity of SCOR SE shares on the Euronext Paris regulated market.
*
* *
Contacts
Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
Investor Relations
Yves Cormier
LinkedIn: SCOR | Twitter: @SCOR_SE
SCOR, a leading global reinsurer
As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying“The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.
The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.7 billion in 2022 and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 35 offices worldwide.
For more information, visit:
Attachment
Attachments SCOR Information...
MENAFN10102023004107003653ID1107220848
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.