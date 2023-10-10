IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 40 - 2023


10/10/2023

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/10/2023 FR0010259150 1,600 123.90 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/10/2023 FR0010259150 39 122.10 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/10/2023 FR0010259150 1,661 123.00 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/10/2023 FR0010259150 54 122.50 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/10/2023 FR0010259150 43 121.10 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/10/2023 FR0010259150 1,503 122.16 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/10/2023 FR0010259150 119 120.50 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/10/2023 FR0010259150 1,481 120.78 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/10/2023 FR0010259150 12 121.90 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/10/2023 FR0010259150 47 121.65 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/10/2023 FR0010259150 1,541 121.19 XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 8,100 122.21


