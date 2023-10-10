Disclosure Of Share Capital And Voting Rights Outstanding As Of September 30, 2023


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding
as of September 30, 2023

(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Charenton-le-Pont, France (October 10, 2023 - 6:00 pm) – As of September 30, 2023, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.

September 30, 2023
Shares outstanding 453,623,2881
Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares) 449,506,249
Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares) 453,623,288

It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica's by-laws2.

