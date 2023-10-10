AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report September 2023


September YTD - September Beginning
Inventory
2023 2022 %Chg 2023 2022 %Chg Sep 2023
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP 12,624 13,607 -7.2 125,047 140,821 -11.2 97,269
40 < 100 HP 5,297 5,727 -7.5 45,660 49,443 -7.7 39,961
100+ HP 2,559 2,378 7.6 19,507 18,109 7.7 11,039
Total 2WD Farm Tractors 20,480 21,712 -5.7 190,214 208,373 -8.7 148,269
4WD Farm Tractors 528 247 113.8 3,064 2,138 43.3 753
Total Farm Tractors 21,008 21,959 -4.3 193,278 210,511 -8.2 149,022
Self-Prop Combines 896 904 -0.9 5,694 4,546 25.3 1,884

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia.

