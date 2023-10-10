No Filters: Communications Expert Offers Tips On Maintaining Authenticity In The Age Of Social Media

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Latasha Blackmond

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Every woman alive, young and old, has struggled with self-esteem in one way or another, but the advent of social media has taken these challenges to a whole new level, posits communications expert Latasha Blackmond. In her book, Be You, No Filter : How to Love Yourself and Stay #SocialMediaStrong, she offers practical wisdom about self-acceptance and ways to balance the use of social media.

“In an era of instant gratification, the way we present ourselves on social media can give a false representation of reality,” Blackmond said.“These platforms can lead to a narrow, heavily filtered image of perfection - and users are left comparing their own lives to edited snapshots.”

Be You, No Filter is a step-by-step guide for young women looking to interact on social media in the healthiest way possible. Blackmond's tell-it-like-it-is approach gives readers the encouragement and the tools they need to live lives of ownership, maintain their true identities and overcome doubts.

This book tackles topics such as comparison, external validation, boundaries, body image, sexuality and so much more. Chapters share stories, guidance and interactive journal exercises to inspire readers to be the best version of themselves, share their authentic self unashamedly, identify their goals and create an honest life they love.

“By the end of Be You, No Filter, you will gain a better understanding of how easy it is to participate in sabotaging behaviors - and how to break free from them, discover the real you and love yourself just the way you are,” Blackmond added.

About the Author

Latasha Blackmond is a highly regarded consultant, strategist and speaker. She holds a Master of Public Administration degree and has over 20 years of experience as a communications expert for federal and state organizations. Blackmond also serves as a commissioner for the Baltimore County Commission for Women, which seeks to improve the lives of women in Baltimore County.

She wrote Be You, No Filter: How to Love Yourself and Stay #SocialMediaStrong to help young women maintain their self-worth while on social media. As an adrenaline junkie who comes alive in the sky, Blackmond can be found scouting out new adventures like skydiving or learning how to fly airplanes when she isn't writing.

Amazon link:

Be You, No Filter: How to Love Yourself and Stay #SocialMediaStrong

Publisher: Amazon

ISBN-10: 0578619733

ISBN-13: 978-0578619736

Available from Amazon



