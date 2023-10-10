Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company's "Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023 " provides comprehensive market information. According to TBRC's forecast, the market is expected to reach $11.29 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 18.3%.

The hereditary angioedema therapeutics market is growing due to increased hereditary angioedema cases. North America is set to dominate this market. Key players include Shire plc, Sanofi, Pharming Healthcare Inc., Attune Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market Segments

.By Drug Class: C1 Esterase Inhibitor, Selective Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist, Kallikrein Inhibitor, Other Drug Classes

.By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral

.By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

.By Application: Prophylaxis, On-demand

.By Geography: The global hereditary angioedema therapeuticsmarketis segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) therapeutics treat an autosomal dominant condition due to C1-inhibitor protein deficiency or malfunction. HAE symptoms involve upper airway, cutaneous, and gastrointestinal issues.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

