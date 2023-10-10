King County, WA Moves To Online Sheriff Sales With National Software Provider Realauction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) First Online Sale Expected in December 2023

SEATTLE, WA, US, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Sheriff's Office of King County will soon be holding their monthly Sheriff Sales online via an easy-to-use system provided by Realauction . Moving online will open the sale up to a larger audience of bidders, allow the sale to be held without large public gatherings, and save time and money over traditional live sales. King County expects to hold their first Online Sheriff Sale in December 2023.The King County Finance and Business Division already uses Realauction for their Online Tax Foreclosure Auctions, so this was a logical next step for the Sheriff's Office. The new platform will allow bidders to view the list of properties being sold while keeping track of the auction in real time. Bidders can also place a“proxy” bid prior to the actual sale, with the system bidding on their behalf up to their designated highest amount, thus saving them the time and effort of having to attend at a specific day & time.All deposits and payments can be made electronically, with deposits being applied toward winning payments if applicable, & refunded if the bidder does not win. Prospective bidders can complete their research on the auction site as well – including the Property Assessments Office & other related sites. Any questions will be answered by Realauction's dedicated Customer Service Department. Free bidder training classes will be held via webinar to assist all participants in learning the new online process.Realauction's CEO, Lloyd McClendon said“We look forward to providing the King County Sheriff's Office with an exceptional online auction experience as we do for all our other counties nationwide.” If you would like more information about Realauction, please visit their website at .About RealauctionRealauction is an online auction software provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company has been hosting online Sheriff's Sales, Tax Sales, Foreclosure Sales and Tax Lien Sales since 2005. Serving over 500 counties in 15 states, Realauction runs online sales for some of the largest metropolitan counties in the US including Miami-Dade, FL; Dallas, TX; Cleveland, OH, Denver, CO; and Newark, NJ. For more information, please visit their website at , or call their Customer Service Department at 1-877-361-7325, Option #2.

Mia Ahmed

Realauction, LLC

+1 954-734-7400

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn