Cutting-Edge Nursing SIM Lab: Maine Nursing College Announces New Facility To Nurture Learners Into Leaders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Standish, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standish, Maine -







The new Center for Nursing Innovation at Saint Joseph's College of Maine offers a realistic and immersive learning environment for students to learn critical skills effectively.

Saint Joseph's College of Maine, located in Standish, Maine, boasts a prestigious history of academic excellence and a commitment to fostering a diverse community of learners. The college is renowned for its innovative nursing programs, including the hybrid Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program. The college is committed to continually investing in its training facilities, as evidenced by the recent launch of its state-of-the-art nursing SIM Lab (Simulation Lab).

Leaders, donors, and alums of Saint Joseph's College of Maine, joined by Senator Angus King, gathered in September to celebrate the grand opening of the Jeanne Donlevy Arnold Center for Nursing Innovation, which houses its latest SIM labs-cutting-edge facilities that replicate different medical environments, complete with high-fidelity manikins that simulate real-life patient conditions and scenarios.







The SIM Lab is an invaluable resource for nursing students, as it allows them to practice and refine their clinical skills in a safe and controlled setting, providing students with a realistic and immersive learning environment using advanced simulation technology. The lab's environment promotes teamwork, effective communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving-essential skills for nursing practice.

For more information, visit .

Saint Joseph's College of Maine's investment in these facilities provides an opportunity for future nurses to develop the clinical competencies and confidence needed to thrive in today's dynamic healthcare field. With its commitment to excellence, the college continues to shape the future of healthcare through its ABSN program and Simulation Labs, preparing students to make a meaningful impact and meet the growing need for nurses.

Collaboration and teamwork are essential aspects of nursing practice and the Center for Nursing Innovation provides students with the opportunity to hone the necessary skills that are vital for delivering safe and efficient patient care.

The SIM Labs are equipped with cutting-edge technology that enables instructors to monitor and assess a student's performance in real time. This immediate feedback helps students identify areas to improve and allows faculty to tailor their teaching to meet individual learning needs.

The hybrid ABSN program at Saint Joseph's College of Maine is an ideal pathway for individuals aspiring to become registered nurses in an accelerated time frame. This program is designed for bachelor's degree holders who wish to transition into nursing and offers a rigorous curriculum that prepares students to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in just 15 months.

The faculty at Saint Joseph's College of Maine are experts in their field, dedicated to ensuring the success of ABSN students. They bring a wealth of real-world experience to the classroom and clinical settings, providing students with the guidance and mentorship they need to excel in their studies and future nursing careers.

Saint Joseph's College of Maine's investment in the SIM Lab reflects its commitment to providing its nursing students with the best possible education and training. Students can perform procedures, administer medications, and respond to simulated patient emergencies, all under the guidance of experienced faculty. This hands-on training helps students build their confidence and competence, ensuring they are well-prepared to provide high-quality care when they enter real clinical settings.

About the College:

Saint Joseph's College of Maine is where community grows - on campus, online, and around the world. Since its founding in 1912 by the Sisters of Mercy, the College has transformed learners into leaders who sustain their communities. SJC strives to be a diverse and inclusive community that forms individuals who practice humility, justice, and compassion, in solidarity with the marginalized. Student success is enriched by a lived mission and the practice of core values. Saint Joseph's beautiful campus on the shores of Sebago Lake boasts over 40 undergraduate programs and a competitive Division III athletic program. Its pioneering online certificate, undergraduate and advanced degrees empower professional leaders in every corner of the globe. The BSN program at SJC is accredited by CCNE and the NECHE.

###

For more information about Saint Joseph's College of Maine, contact the company here:

Saint Joseph's College of Maine

Oliver Griswold



278 Whites Bridge Road, Standish, ME 04084



Saint Joseph's College of Maine

Saint Joseph's College of Maine Media Room Press Release Source





Related Links