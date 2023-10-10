Meai Unveils Solutions To Revolutionize Self-Improvement And Healthy Living With AI And Blockchain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeAI is proud to annouce their solutions to revolutionize self-Improvement and healthy living with AI and Blockchain technology.





In the fast-evolving landscape of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, one project is poised to make a substantial impact on users' lives. MeAI, a revolutionary lifestyle app, harnesses the power of AI and blockchain to empower individuals on their journey to self-improvement and healthier living. With a skilled team, unique features, and a groundbreaking vision, MeAI is set to redefine the way we approach personal growth and well-being.

An Experienced Team

The MeAI project is backed by a highly experienced team led by co-founders Dawid Smyk and Wojciech Wybraniec. They bring over ten years of combined expertise in both the cryptocurrency and traditional markets, having previously worked at industry giants such as IBM and Microsoft.

What sets them apart is their history of successful collaboration on previous ventures, most notably achieving a remarkable $22 million market capitalization and delivering returns of 200 to 1300 times the initial investment for early investors.

The team also includes more than 20+ crypto-passionate professionals with 3 to 10 years of experience, and the app development is led by a seasoned developer with an impressive track record at renowned companies like Nokia, PeakData, and Microscope IT.

Solving a Crucial Problem

MeAI addresses a pressing problem faced by many individuals: the failure rate in self-improvement efforts. Shockingly, 96% of people attempting self-improvement fall short of their goals. Reasons for these failures include initial difficulties, lack of a unified platform, lack of daily motivation or no support from peers. MeAI aims to change this narrative by providing a user-centric platform that tackles these challenges head-on.

MeAI as the Solution

MeAI's core purpose is to positively impact the lives of its users through the use of AI. The app empowers communities by connecting like-minded individuals on a shared journey of self-improvement. It also introduces the power of Web3 technology to a broader audience, contributing to the adoption of cryptocurrencies in everyday life.

Advantages Of Competition

MeAI differentiates itself from the competition by providing a holistic solution for users. It addresses both physical and mental health, provides a reward system for motivation, leverages the power of AI for personalization, and ensures security through blockchain technology. Competing apps in the market lack these comprehensive features, making MeAI a unique and compelling choice for those seeking a transformative lifestyle experience.

A Broad Market and Investment Opportunity

MeAI is strategically positioned to tap into a massive market that encompasses healthy lifestyle, self-improvement, and cryptocurrencies. Having already achieved a successful Community Presale, MeAI is now offering investors an enticing opportunity to participate in its growth through the Public Presale.

In conclusion, MeAI is more than just a lifestyle app; it's a transformative force in the AI and Web3 era. With an experienced team, unique advantages over the competition, and a clear mission to address a pressing problem, MeAI is well on its way to reshaping how we approach personal growth and well-being in the digital age.

