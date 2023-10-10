Trending Recording Artist And Author Zarah Unveils New Haunting Ballad 'BLIND WOMAN'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blind Woman (Single) Cover

Song Title: Blind Woman (Single) I Release Date: October 27, 2023 I Genre: Slow Rock I ISRC Code: GBLFP2398714

Following the success of her recent single"What Have We Become?", which quickly made it to 11 Spotify Playlists including the coveted Editorial Playlist and Radio Playlists both in the US and in Europe released only a week ago, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Zarah , also referred to as Zarah Maillard, who performed with Goo Goo Dolls and authored the"Diamonds are For Cocktails" novel now releases her lead single ballad"Blind Woman" from a series of song collection in her upcoming debut LP of the same title.Gripping, haunting and poignant, Zarah wrote the"Blind Woman" single crafting it with openness, but mindful of one thing: baring all her soul and letting her subconscious take over. Evoking dreamscapes and graceful mysticisms are some of the things the accomplished singer-songwriter and writer likes to create to both her listeners and readers."Blind Woman" epitomizes the classic heartbreak of an undeniable love story meant to capture her listener's consciousness with catchy melodies in a haze of soft yet unexpected grit and vocal power. Building up to a crescendo alongside musicians like Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction,"the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra gracefully enters and steals the scene of the crime so to speak to ease up the burden, turning it to all the more beautiful ballad on its own discovery," Zarah explains. While her new single ballad is coming out October 27th, the recent release of her debut single "What Have We Become?" continues to gain traction."The track is high-energy and feels like a live recording, Zarah commanding attention with her voice, supported by the band with shredding guitars, and incredible pounding drums." – Essentially Pop Magazine, UK"Zarah's raspy vocals rip through the lyrics, bringing them to vibrant life. And what lyrics they are! Pay attention to this song; it's a good one!" - Indie Music Performer, US"With explosive energy and an unyielding point of view driven by her distinct rasping and powerful vocals" – Music Crowns, UK"New release is amazing and we will be adding it to our playlist." – Radio 48, NetherlandsNow set to re-emerge the world stage, the host of the popular weekly television series for teens and their music "B InTune TV", which stars included Jared Leto, Rihanna, Clint Eastwood, and the Rolling Stones seen in 120 million homes in the US and recording artist, finally came full circle. After recently publishing her first novel "Diamonds are For Cocktails" featured on Times Square billboard New York and endorsed by Fox News, she is now back where she first started in music, having been an opener for the "Iris" and "Slide" hitmaker, Goo Goo Dolls in the past.About Zarah:Zarah, also known as Zarah Maillard, is an LA-based singer-songwriter, author, television personality, and producer who recently authored the "Diamonds are For Cocktails" and performed with Goo Goo Dolls while dominating the media edutainment scene for youth with her nationally syndicated "B InTune TV" television series. Her powerful gravelly vocals, catchy melodies, and insightful lyrics along with her unapologetic approach to her classic to modern rock roots, deliver such raw art form of relatable escapism and energetic performances.

Blind Woman (Single) Lyric Video