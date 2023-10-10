2023 Harvest Marks A Quarter-Century For Star Lane Vineyard In Santa Barbara

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Star Lane Vineyard and Winery celebrates a quarter-century of excellence in California Cabernet

Against all odds, the Dierberg family planted Star Lane Vineyard in a region that is finally being recognized for world-class Cabernet Sauvignon.

SANTA YNEZ, CA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nobody believed it was possible in the mid-90s when the Dierberg family made the decision to plant a Bordeaux vineyard in Santa Ynez, just a few hours north of Los Angeles. Critics and consumers were incredulous. This past weekend marked the beginning of the harvest at Star Lane Vineyard in Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara and marks a quarter-century of dedication to producing excellent California Cabernet in one of the state's newer appellations.

"Our father considered both Bordeaux and Napa when the family set their hearts on cultivating world-class Cabernet Sauvignon, but neither was the ultimate choice," says second-generation co-proprietor Michael Dierberg. "Dad wanted to be a part of the evolving story of Cabernet, and when he discovered Star Lane, he and my mom knew there was greatness here waiting to be unlocked."

"You have to understand that this was not a popular idea back then," says President and Winemaker Tyler Thomas, who is celebrating his tenth year at the estate this harvest. "But the Dierbergs saw something here and wanted to nurture it. They had consultants and friends in the industry who helped them understand that there was something about this region that is ideal for Bordeaux wines. Importantly, the family possessed the most important ingredient of all: patience."

"Authentic stories are what make fine wine," says Peter Baedeker, Estate Managing Director, Sales & Marketing. "Our story is just beginning. In the 1990s, Napa had already established its place among the great Cabernet regions. However, I heard stories from colleagues about the uphill battle Napa winemakers, marketers, and owners fought in the 70s and 80s to convince sommeliers and retail buyers to support places like Oakville, Stag's Leap, and Spring Mountain. Back then, these names didn't sound remarkable. Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara faces similar prejudice now, but the critics and consumers have started to take notice.”

Indeed, renowned critics such as Antonio Galloni and Jeb Dunnuck have been expressing excitement about the cultivation of Cabernet-based wines in the easternmost part of the Santa Barbara wine region for many vintages. This year, Dunnuck awarded the 2019 Star Lane Vineyard Astral 98 points and described the wine as "world-class."

"That's what my parents aimed for, and it's the mission that my brother and I now focus on," says Ellen Dierberg Milne, the second-generation co-proprietor with her brother Michael.

The ageability of Santa Barbara Bordeaux blends was also praised in Dunnuck's Fall 2023 review when he revisited Thomas's first vintage from Star Lane Vineyard. The feedback came in the form of praise as Dunnuck awarded the 2013 Cabernet a 95 rating and stated that it was "proof of the ageability of Santa Barbara Bordeaux blends."

As for the next 25-year plan? "Well, my father wrote down a 250-year plan when he and mom started the winery. He wasn't kidding, and he discussed with us the idea of legacy and multi-generational views of making great wine from a family estate," says Ellen. "For that reason, we're only a tenth of the way into this family plan. Sustainability is important to us, and we're honestly thinking far beyond the next 25-year period."

About Star Lane Vineyard

Star Lane Vineyard and Winery is in the Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara AVA, situated in the easternmost part of the greater Santa Barbara wine region. Celebrating its 25th harvest this year, Star Lane Vineyard has gained recognition for producing excellent California Cabernet in an ideal coastal terroir. The vineyard and winery hold the Certified California Sustainable designation. Curated tours of the estate and winery are available by appointment only, and the estate is not generally open to the public. Winemaking and operations have been overseen by Tyler Thomas for the past decade. Mr. Thomas apprenticed with Aubert de Villaine at the renowned Hyde de Villaine winery in Napa before taking the helm at Star Lane Vineyard.

Media and marketing inquiries should be sent to Peter Baedeker at . Information about Star Lane Vineyard can be found at or on Instagram at star_lane_vineyard

Peter Baedeker

Star Lane and Dierberg Vineyards



+1 8056971451

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram