Oma Savings Bank PlcStock Exchange Release 10.10.2023 Oma Savings Bank Plc: Acquisition of own shares 10.10.2023 In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Trade date10.10.2023 Bourse tradeBuy ShareOMASP Amount2,900SharesAverage price/ share20,4466EURTotal cost59,295 Company now holds a total of 123 786 shares including the shares repurchased on 10.10.2023 On behalf of Oma Savings Bank Plc Nordea Bank Finland Plc Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen
