Results Of Additional Issuance - RIKB 35 0917


10/10/2023 11:46:47 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 6. October, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 35 0917
ISIN IS0000035574
Additional issuance (nominal) 0
Total outstanding (nominal) 7,555,000,000



MENAFN10102023004107003653ID1107220782

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search