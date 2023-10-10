Global Glycomic Therapeutics Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Glycomic Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Glycomic Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2023

"The glycomic therapeutics Market is forecasted to reach $255.71 billion by 2027, with a 16.0% CAGR, according to TBRC's Glycomic Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023."

"The glycomic therapeutics market is driven by rising diabetes prevalence, with North America expected to lead the glycomic therapeutics market share, featuring key players like F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, and others."

Glycomic Therapeutics Market Segments

.By Class: Isolated, Synthetic

.By Structures: Glycoproteins, Targeting Sialic Acid, Proteoglycans, Targeting Glycosaminoglycans, Glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI)-Anchored Proteins And Heparin Based Glycans, Targeting Glycosphingolipids, Other Structures

.By Mode Of Action: Inhibits Neuraminidase, Inhibits Heparanase And Selectins And Blocks Interactions Between Growth Factors And Heparan Sulfate, Erythropoietin And Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), Tissue Plasminogen Activator, Inhibits Glucosylceramide Synthase, Interleukin 1, 2 And 3, Beta And Gamma Interferons, Other Mode Of Action

.By Indications: Thrombosis And Chemoprophylaxis, Anemia, Anti-Adhesive And Anti-Inflammatory, Cataracts, Gaucher's Disease, Mps-1 And IV, Cancer, Alzheimer's Disease, Influenza Type A And B, Other Indications

.By Geography: The global glycomic therapeutics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Glycomic therapeutics refers to the development of glycomics-based approaches in the field of therapeutics. Glycome is the complete set of glycans in a cell or organism, which is important for unraveling the complexity of biological systems and their implications for health and disease. Glycan plays important roles in various biological processes, including cell signaling, immune response, and disease development.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Glycomic Therapeutics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Glycomic Therapeutics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Glycomic Therapeutics Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

